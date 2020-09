It’s going down! The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party premiering October 9th with Rakim, Doug E Fresh, KRS 1, Big Daddy Kane, Greg Nice and your host Mike Epps. Join the party from the comfort of your living room. Tickets are on sale now for this Virtual concert event. CLICK HERE. The show will be on demand for 2 weeks – don’t miss it!

