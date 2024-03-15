Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express

Radio One Cincinnati And The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Are Bringing You The Easter Egg Express, A Drive-Thru Event Saturday March 30th From 11 Pm Until 1 Pm At Sawyer Point. Bring Your Easter Baskets On Out To This Drive-Thru, Safe And Free Event That Includes The Opportunity To See The Easter Bunny, Receive Easter Goodies, And Fun Surprises. Plus, Blake Maislin Will Have A Thousand Candy Bars And 5 Of Those Will Have A Ticket Worth $444.