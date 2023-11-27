Listen Live
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!

Stuff The Bus
  • Date/time: Dec 2 to Dec 16
Radio One Cincinnati In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presented By Anthem Presents Stuff The Bus! Help Us Fill A Standard Size Metro Bus With Non-Perishable Food Items To Give To Families In Need This Holiday Season Through The Freestore Foodbank! Join Us This Saturday From Noon-3pm At The Kroger Location In The Graphic.

