- Date/time: Mar 28, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Dunham Recreation Center
Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission present the Spring Fling powered by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin.
Join us Saturday, March 28 at the Dunham Recreation Center from 12 PM to 3 PM. Bring the whole family out for an afternoon of fun and lots of candy.
LAST YEAR: Inaugural Spring Fling in Photos
Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, games and more. Rock your favorite spring colors and don’t forget your Easter basket.
The Spring Fling powered by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin. You don’t want to miss it!
- DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs and Offset Cheated on Cardi B
- Kirk Franklin Says He’s Open to Super Bowl Halftime Show on One Condition
- Best Food Spots In Miami Florida
- Rachel Dolezal, Now Nkechi Diallo, Reinvents Her Life And Career
- Best Food Spots In Detroit
- Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot
- Rachel Dolezal, Now Nkechi Diallo, Reinvents Her Life and Career
- Bengals Focus On Defense In Latest 3-Round Mock Draft
- Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, And Chase Infiniti Cover Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Issue
- A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners
2026 Spring Fling was originally published on wiznation.com
More from 100.3