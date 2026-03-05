2026 Spring Fling

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission present the Spring Fling powered by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin.

Join us Saturday, March 28 at the Dunham Recreation Center from 12 PM to 3 PM. Bring the whole family out for an afternoon of fun and lots of candy.

LAST YEAR: Inaugural Spring Fling in Photos

Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, games and more. Rock your favorite spring colors and don’t forget your Easter basket.

The Spring Fling powered by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin. You don't want to miss it!





