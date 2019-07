Tax Free Weekend

Come into Walmart this Tax Holiday, August 2nd through August 4th, and save during Walmart’s Tax-Free Spree!

Tax-Free Spree means you pay no taxes on back to school supplies and apparel.

Join RnBCincy August 3rd @ 4000 Red Bank Road Cincinnati, Oh 45227

School Supplies

-Pay less taxes on supplies like Crayola Silly Scent 10 ct. Markers just $4.46.

-Pay less taxes on supplies like Elmer’s 5 oz. Metallic Glue just $3.97.

Apparel 11

-Pay less taxes on apparel like Women’s Dresses starting at $9.96.

-Pay less taxes on apparel like Kids’ Jeans starting at $7.88

-Pay less taxes on Men’s Casual Pants starting at 11.97.

-Pay less taxes on Kids’ Graphic Tees starting at 4.88.

Legal: Offer good in Ohio on eligible items.

