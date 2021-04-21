Back To Events

The 17th ‘Health Gap’ Annual Health Expo

Add to Calendar
2021 Health Expo
  • Date/time: April 24th, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Music Hall
  • Address: 1241 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH, 45202
  • Web: More Info
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Let’s Get Healthy, Cincinnati!

The Health Expo is the Health Gap’s annual event bringing health access directly to the Cincinnati community. This free event allows attendees to take advantage of healthy lifestyle information, healthy food and fitness as well as enjoy local and national entertainment. This year the Health Expo will take place virtually.

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close