The 17th ‘Health Gap’ Annual Health Expo

- Date/time: April 24th, 10:00am to 4:00pm
- Venue: Music Hall
- Address: 1241 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH, 45202
- Web: More Info
Also On 100.3:
Let’s Get Healthy, Cincinnati!
The Health Expo is the Health Gap’s annual event bringing health access directly to the Cincinnati community. This free event allows attendees to take advantage of healthy lifestyle information, healthy food and fitness as well as enjoy local and national entertainment. This year the Health Expo will take place virtually.
SIGN UP FOR THE RNB CINCY NEWSLETTER