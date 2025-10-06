Listen Live
The Halloween Jamboree

  • Date/time: Oct 25, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Sawyer Point Park
  • Address: Cincinnati, OH
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin present:

Pull up Saturday, October 25th from 12 to 3 PM at Sawyer Point for an afternoon of inflatables, food trucks, pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and all the candy you can handle.

Bring the family, rock your costumes, and come vibe with 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin. You don’t want to miss it!

