Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati invites you to the ultimate winter takeover!

Join us for The White Out: Winter Affair, sponsored by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin, on Saturday, January 17th, 7–11 PM at the Winterhaus at Fountain Square.

This 21+ event features live music, DJ sets from your favorite WIZ and RNB Cincy personalities, giveaways, special appearances, and a full bar all night long.

Step out in your cleanest winter-ready fit and compete for a $250 grand prize for the best all-white winter outfit!

Plus, don’t miss your chance to score ticket giveaways to the hottest shows coming in 2026.

Don’t miss the early bird special! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 26th!

The White Out: Winter Affair was originally published on wiznation.com