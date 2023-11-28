50 Cent claims his 2003 “Magic Stick” smash with Lil Kim was a great backup plan because Trina screwed it up! Apple Music’s Rebecca Judd interviewed 50 during his “Final Lap” tour in London about his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” as it quickly approaches Diamond status. 50 thinks “Magic Stick” was deleted […]
French superstar Victor Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame and fluid play have already earned him accolades including becoming the first pick of the San Antonio Spurs in this year's NBA draft.
While many of us celebrated the Thanksgiving festivities with family and great food, comedian Tiffany Haddish apparently spent hers driving under the influence, which resulted in her arrest early Friday morning. According to TMZ, Haddish had just performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free community Thanksgiving feast, which […]
Jennifer Lopez Releases Trailer for New Album ‘This Is Me… Now’ Jennifer Lopez promises a “musical experience” for her new album, “This Is Me… Now.” After nearly a decade, the 54-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer will release her first studio album since 2014’s “A.K.A.” on February 16, 2024, along with a film she executive […]