Pam Grier is the ultimate gemini — sexy, alluring and magnetizing. The iconic actress turned 72-years-old today and #BlackTwitter is going up for the original bad a** Black sex symbol who is recognized as the first woman action-star.

With an iconic acting career spanning over 50 years, Pam Grier made her debut in the 70s in a series of classic Blaxploitation films. With titles like — Coffy, Foxy Brown and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown — under her belt, this queen deserves all the praise for being a pioneer in Hollywood.

Grier also had a successful TV career with her Emmy award winning voice role on the animated Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child and popular roles on Showtimes’ Linc’s and The L Word followed by Bless This Mess.

True to her fierce characters on the big screen, Grier battled her own personal journey with ferocity. In 1988, she was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer and told she only had 18 months to live. So today, we celebrate the gun-slinging hottie on her 72nd birthday with #BlackTwitter.

10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com