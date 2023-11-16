10 Captivating Red Carpet Style Moments From Cassie That You Need To Scroll Through

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cassie has a sense of style and natural beauty that cannot be denied. The singer-actress-model is a style chameleon and trend transformer of sorts.

First on the scene in the 2000s, Cassie ate up the girlies before anyone even knew what was on the menu. She stunted for the ‘gram before one existed. And she stepped on necks just for fun.

When she started her career at age 19, Cassie took fashion risks that models and celebrities who have been around for years still have yet to dare. And by the time she started working with Diddy and Bad Boy Records in 2006, Cassie could make almost any style look good – from baggy jeans and casual t-shirts to sophisticated gowns and avante-garde blazers.

Cassie’s couture has always been versatile that way. This is true on the red carpet, the street, or the runway.

Before the release of The Perfect Match in 2016, Cassie interviewed with Elle about Hollywood standards, working with Kanye West and Diddy, and fashion. At the time, she gushed about her love for Zara and said even though she hated shopping, at the time, she was her own muse.

“I really do style myself. It’s easier to wear clothes that are true to who you are,” Cassie said.

The only thing that may rival the “Me & You” singer’s trendy style is her chic and edgy hair choices. Throughout her career, Cassie has been known to turn heads – literally.

Women everywhere credit Cassie for championing the half-shaved, long hairstyle that others such as Rihanna, Megan Good, and Keke Palmer have also rocked and look good with.

While the fashionista, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, has slightly stepped away from the limelight following her marriage to Alex Fine, she remains beloved by many fans and fashion lovers. In 2022, she reminded the girlies just who she was on the Blonde’s catwalk, walking to “Long Way 2 Go.” And she continues to make select appearances and fashion headlines, slaying each and every time.

Relive the ’99s and 2000s with top red-carpet moments from Cassie below. And keep scrolling to see some of her more recent style slays, too.

