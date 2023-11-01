10 Exemplary Black Celebrity Fathers

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s be clear: Black fathers are present in their children’s lives – and we see examples every day. But recent news from former

Real Housewives of New York

OG Ramona Singer shows that some, like her, remain unclear about this fact.

If these allegations are true, we’re not here for it.

Singer’s comments were uncovered in a salacious report dropped by Vanity Fair (VF) this week. The report looks to raise the veil on the raunchy franchise. The expose highlights interactions between castmates and production staff, training requirements and taping schedules, alleged drinking problems and emergency medical treatment, and more.

Ramona Singer Doubles Down, Says Most Black Children Are Fatherless

Singer is one of several housewives at the center of many of these revelations. According to Eboni K. Williams – who appeared on Season 13 as the first Black woman cast on RHONY – Singer said that most Black children don’t have their fathers in their lives during a required “virtual education training” for cast members on cultural issues.

VF reports Bravo hosted the remote training before Season 13 filming. It covered topics such as “Black Women” (“How Black women are treated in larger society and the Black community”), “Microaggressions” (“What are they? How do you recognize them?”), and “Lexicon” (“Appropriate vs. Harmful/Offensive language”).

Eboni told VF, the women discussed the negative stereotype that Black fathers are absent. Eboni also said Singer reportedly asked: “What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” and then doubled down with, “Most of them don’t.”

Singer allegedly cited a study on the call to justify her comments and later, to VF, said that she viewed the session as “an open dialogue.” Singer said, “In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

Celebrating Black Fatherhood And Families. Period.

Singer may want to check her facts. In 2023, CBS reported Black dads are more involved in children’s lives than other groups, and in 2016, Vox reported the same. These represent some of many combatting false narratives about Black families.

In the spirit of setting the record straight and applauding Black fathers (and mothers) who continue to mold, guide, and rear the next generation of Black excellence, we’ve pulled a list of celebrity Black fathers we love. While shining examples, we know they represent just a fraction of what happens in Black families and communities every day.

