As the Coronavirus saga continues, another major red carpet event will go virtual. Today the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will air on ABC. For actors, actresses, producers, directors, and just about anyone in the entertainment industry, this is a major night.
All awards show have a heavy emphasis on fashion, but the Emmy Awards usually carry different expectations. Unlike the Grammy’s, this show focuses more on ball gowns and less on stylish, casual ensembles. The Emmys is all about elegance and grace. Celebrities work with the best teams to develop memorable, high-fashion looks that will land them on the best dressed list. Because this is such a prestigious award to receive, the celebrities pull out all of the fashion stops.
From regal, high-fashion looks to timeless ball gowns, the Who’s who of Black royalty make sure they show up and show out. With the virtual Emmys in a few hours, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are 10 of the best outfits to hit the Emmy Awards red carpet.
1. DIAHANN CARROLL AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1987Source:Getty
Now this is what royalty looks like. The legendary Diahann Carroll attended the Primetime Emmy Awards clad in a white lace single-shoulder gown.
2. OPRAH WINFREY AT THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 1994Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attended Daytime Emmy Awards in 1994 clad in a sheer boudoir-inspired dress.
3. HALLE BERRY AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1999Source:Getty
Halle Berry looked gorgeous in a Versace two piece ensemble at the 1999 Emmy Awards.
4. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 68TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Kerry Washington arrived to the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a black strapless gown by Brandon Maxwell.
5. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Tessa Thompson arrived to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a beautiful rainbow-colored Rosie Assoulin dress.
6. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 70TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong. The actress shut the red carpet down at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in a hot pink couture Valentino gown.
7. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 70TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson arrived to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards clad in a floral Giambattista Valli mini dress with a long sheer train.
8. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Niecy Nash shined bright like a diamond at the 71st Emmy Awards in a custom Christian Siriano sequins gown with a matching turban.
9. ZENDAYA COLEMAN AT THE 71ST ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya Coleman arrived to the 71st Emmy Awards looking flawless in a Vera Wang dress.
10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the 71st Emmy Awards dressed in a Custom Alberta Ferretti limited edition dress.