10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow

Most people don’t fully understand the influencer market. To some, social media influencers are people who take cute photos, have themed Instagram pages, and promote products all day. For the most part, they make the profession look easy and superficial. The truth is, lots of work goes into positioning yourself as a person worth listening to.

When it comes to fashion, there are different types of social media influencers. Some partner with brands and focus on inspiring you through their sense of style, some have their own products and use their platforms as a way to market their items, and others are just beautiful people with a larger platform that automatically translates to them having influence.

This is a growing profession filled with budding entrepreneurs eager to inspire you with their personal style. Because social media puts a huge emphasis on the amount of followers an account has, it’s difficult for rising influencers to get their shine. There are a bunch out there giving lewks and making a name for themselves. No amount of followers can deny these influencers their innate swag.

We took the liberty of compiling a list of my favorite fashion influencers on the rise. Trust me, their looks are so good it’ll make you want to hit the follow button.

