10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens

Happy Bey-Day! Today the super star celebrates her 39th rotation around the sun. Beyonce’s contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of the most successful, influential Black entertainers of our generation. Over the course of her career, Beyonce has won 418 awards and has been nominated for 804 awards.

Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Pretty much everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She’s used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. Both her and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color in efforts to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce’s not raising awareness and employing people of color, she’s giving back to the community. She a silent humanitarian that has likely donated millions of dollars over the course of her career.

We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Often collaborating with stylist Zerina Akers, the two have been able to create magical fashion moments. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show.

Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.

