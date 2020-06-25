When it comes to the most fashionable mommy and daughter duos,reign supreme.

Kulture may be Cardi’s broke little best friend, but our little sis keeps it cute in luxury designs by Gucci, Burberry and more. And every now and then, Cardi and Kulture bless our social media timelines with adorable matching outfits, like their latest Burberry fits that looks like they’re on the runway straight out of Paris.

Since being on lockdown, Cardi and Kulture have been slaying around the house and we’re here for it. Cardi also teamed up with FashionNova to give away $1,000 an hour for families affected by COVID19. That’s how you make an impact in fashion.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Cardi and Kulture fashion moments from the ‘gram.

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com