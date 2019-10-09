CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana

Posted 5 hours ago

Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. is growing up before our very eyes. It seems just like yesterday that the 3 year old was born. She’s full of personality like her parents, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. While it says that kids look like both parents, in photos, Iman is a spitting image of Teyana Taylor. It’s uncanny how alike they look and you can’t deny that’s her baby! Keep clicking to see 10 times these two looked like twins!

10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. TEYANA TAYLOR AND JUNIE

TEYANA TAYLOR AND JUNIE Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor and daughter Junie attend 2018 Essence Street Style Festival on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn,

2. TEYANA TAYLOR, IMAN SHUMPERT, AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

TEYANA TAYLOR, IMAN SHUMPERT, AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR. Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr attend “You Be There” Screening at The Gathering Spot on August 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR. Source:Getty

Junie Shumpert attends the Junie Bee Nail Salon grand opening on February 15, 2018 in New York City.

4. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

These two are twinning!

5. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.’s first day of school!

6. IMAN SHUMPERT, TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Family photo!

7. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

We love Junie’s hairstyle in this photo. Fashion forward like her mama!

8. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Junie repping her mama.

9. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

So cute!

10. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close