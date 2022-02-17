10 Times Mary J Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Thigh High Boots

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For as long as we can remember,has proven to be the queen of many things; She reigns supreme as the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B; nobody can rock blonde hair like her; her boot game is top tier.

On Sunday, she took the world by storm during her performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show. Dressed in a custom Dundas leotard, she partnered the look with a pair of thigh-high boots. The look garnered lots of praise and chatter, as usual. Blige is not known to miss in the fashion department, and her Super Bowl performance was just one example of her love affair with thigh-high boots.

No matter the event, Blige will comfortably and confidently put on the fanciest footwear that goes above the knees. I’m convinced she has a pair for each day of the week and then some. The Grammy award-winning artist has a fetish for boots, which must be discussed. Here are ten times MJB proved she was the queen of thigh-high boots.

