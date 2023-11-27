10 Times Michelle Williams Proved She Is Our Fashion Muse

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Move to the side because Tenitra Michelle Williams is not done slaying. While fans are still catching their breath from Michelle’s “Best Dressed” look worn to the “Cozy Opulence” premiere of

the songstress dropped another fire outfit with stylist

on Instagram.

We are obsessed.

But, Michelle cares not about our obsession or lack of air. With her new bold and blue look, Sis is just not playing fair.

Stylist J. Bolin dropped a carousel of pictures featuring the look on November 27. Michelle poses in the shots in a stairwell, dipped in a bold royal blue, peacock-esque color from head to toe. The outfit, by Project Runway star, Coral Costillo, comes alive with each move the Destiny’s Child member makes in the photo set.

Equally show-stopping as the ensemble’s color and boldness is the intricate crochet detailing of Michelle’s dress. The bodice is a crisscrossed pattern meeting at the waist with cutouts that show the singer’s slim figure. And the bottom is a flirty fringe from mid-thigh down.

Adding to the dress is a matching fringe-style cape with strong shoulders and knit fringe that mimic the gown’s skirt, cascading to the floor. Michelle tops off the look with sleek suede pointed-toe thigh-high boots in the same blue hue, her signature buss-down middle part, and smokey eye ultra glam makeup.

J. Bolin and Michelle Williams are a match made in fashion heaven.

Thousands of fans have taken to the Instagram post in awe of Michelle’s look. Some fans state what we are all thinking with comments such as, “That hair is laid, face beat to the cheap seats and this look is eating. Whew! ,” and ” I bout threw the PHONE.” While others take time to give the 44-year-old her flowers, “This is the BEST I’ve EVER seen Michelle styled w her personality and body type in mind. It’s giving MAIN CHARACTER. Even though she has such a charismatic energy, none of the other looks I’ve seen her in through the years really, truly gave main character. I LOVE how you’ve been styling her!! .”

From “Destiny’s Child” to her solo projects, Michelle’s style has evolved over the years. She loves black, silver, and neutrals. And she tends to gravitate toward “sleek and fierce,” as J. Bolin recently described.

But, while working with stylists from J. Bolin to Icon Tips to Tina Knowles, she’s also mixed her style slays with tailored suits, bodycon gowns and dresses, and funky jumpsuits.

We’ve pulled a list of favorites starting with the Cozy Opulence Slay. With each look, you’ll see why Tenitra Michelle Williams is a trendsetter – and a fashion muse.

10 Times Michelle Williams Proved She Is Our Fashion Muse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com