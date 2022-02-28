10 Times Shein Kept Me Cute And Stylish With Their Affordable Fashion Finds

HomeArts & Entertainment

Fast fashion has proven itself to be fruitful for this generation. Once celebrities began hitting the red carpet in Fashion Nova and started their lines with brands like Pretty Little Thing and BooHoo, affordable threads took on a life of their own.

When I first discovered Shein, I was like a kid in a candy store. With discount codes always available, I would add items to cart like I was on the ultimate shopping spree. I’d frequent online retailers, add items to my cart, and abort the mission once it came time for me to enter my credit card info. Shein was different because by the time I viewed the 20-ish items in my shopping cart and applied the discount code, my bill would be insanely cheap. Before I knew it, I picked out cute $15 matching sets for brunch dates and $12 bikinis for vacations.

After some self-reflection, I realized that most of the clothes purchased were from Shein over the last two years. I could be embarrassed about that, but the quality of the clothing isn’t half bad, and the prices leave room for you to buy an entire wardrobe for $200. If you’ve been sleeping on the fast fashion brand that’s taken over most of my closet, I’m here to change your mind. Take a look at ten times Shein kept me fresh.

 

1. Birthday Swag

Birthday Swag Source:Ambitious Shooters

For my 38th birthday, I decided to wear this 2-piece set from Shein. Because khaki clothing is known to be casual, I was drawn to the sexiness of this ensemble. I’d spend an arm and a leg on a birthday outfit years prior. This year, I was able to pull my entire look together for less than $40.

 

Matching Set Price: $19

Find something similar:

Shop Now

2. Tiny Black Bikini

Tiny Black Bikini Source:Marsha B

In 2021, I purchased over 20 swimsuits from Shein. If I wasn’t taking a solo trip to hang out on the beach, I traveled to other states where the weather was warmer, and bikinis were the uniform. And with the prices ranging from $10-$15, it was easy to stock up on their trendy swimwear.

During a trip to Miami, I purchased a black V neck underwire bikini and partnered it with a custom robe from Aud Culture. 

Bikini price: $12

Find something similar:

Shop Now

3. Matchy Matchy

Matchy Matchy Source:Ambitious Shooters

I’m a sucker for a matching set. This floral number was one of my favorites because it is flattering and forgiving. It’s made from a soft, stretchy material that hugs your curves in all the right places. 

Set price: $13

Find something similar:

Shop Now

4. Wedding Vibes

Wedding Vibes Source:Marsha B

Last summer I headed to Jamaica for my cousin’s nuptials. Because it was an island wedding, I opted for a soft, tropical look. When I first saw the Map Print Split Thigh Pleated Skirt, I knew I had to get it. I just purchased teal sandals from Asos and the color matched perfectly. I paired the look with the Tie Back Twist Crop Halter Top.

 

Crop Top price: $8, now $3

Shop Now

Skirt price: $25, now $15

Shop Now

 

5. Blazer Chic

Blazer Chic Source:Ambitious Shooters

Shein’s Notched Collar Belted Blazer Dress is likely the most expensive item I’ve purchased from the website. That said, the black mini blazer dress was worth the $29 splurge. FYI – the earrings and glasses are also by the brand. I’ve stocked up on so many trendy accessories, all for less than $6!

Dress price: $29

Shop Now

6. Marsha B

Marsha B Source:Ambitious Shooters

What I love most about Shein is their unique designs. I fell in love with this infrared thermal bodysuit. I partnered it with a velvet skirt with a slit up the thigh. 

Purchase Price for the bodysuit: $10

Find something similar:

Shop Now

Purchase price for the skirt: $12

Shop Now

7. Puffy sleeves and tribal prints

Puffy sleeves and tribal prints Source:Ambitious Shooters

The Graphic Print Square Neck Gigot Sleeve Top caught my eye because of the fun print. This cropped blouse came with a matching skirt, but I decided to execute the look with solid colored pants. I was worried I wouldn’t find the exact hue, but Shein literally has one of everything. A few weeks after I purchased the top, I found a pair of slacks that matched perfectly.

 

 

Price of Crop Top: $20, now $12

Shop Now

Price of Pants: $12

Shop Now

8. Just because purchases

Just because purchases Source:Ambitious Shooters

Sometimes, as I scroll on Shein, I add things to my cart because why not? When I saw the Mock Neck Striped Pattern Crop Sweater & Knit Skirt, I added it to my shopping cart for no other reason than it is a cute, affordable piece that deserved space in my closet. 5-7 shipping days later, it appeared in a magical garment bag.

 

Price of matching set: $27

Find something similar:

Shop Now

9. Casual Slay

Casual Slay Source:Ambitious Shooters

My wardrobe was ready when the world began to open up last summer! I found a super cute polka dot crop top/skirt combo perfect for a cute picnic date or a stroll through the city.

Set Price: $22

Find something similar:

Shop Now

 

10. Lingerie

Lingerie Source:Naj Polanco

If lingerie is your thing, you’ll want to tap into Shein. In 2021, I did my first lingerie shoot, and I relied on the retailer for a few sexy, modest pieces. I was able to purchase three well-made sets for $30.

Set Price: $8

Shop Now
