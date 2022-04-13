LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For the past couple of years, Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to COVID-19. But now that things are getting better the historic opening day parade is back and better than ever!

So you know the Radio One Cincinnati family had to be part of the return of the parade! Check out 101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade!

100.3 R&B Takes Over: Reds Opening Day 2022 was originally published on wiznation.com