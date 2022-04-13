HomeCincy

100.3 R&B Takes Over: Reds Opening Day 2022

For the past couple of years, Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to COVID-19.  But now that things are getting better the historic opening day parade is back and better than ever!

So you know the Radio One Cincinnati family had to be part of the return of the parade!  Check out 101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade!

1. Nella D, Tropikana, Ebony J, DJ J Dough, and Candice

Nella D, Tropikana, Ebony J, DJ J Dough, and Candice Source:Radio One Digital

2. Nella D and Tropikana with Bootsy Collins

Nella D and Tropikana with Bootsy Collins Source:Radio One Digital

3. 101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade!

101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade! Source:Radio One Digital

4. Lincon Ware from 1230 The BUZZ

Lincon Ware from 1230 The BUZZ Source:Radio One Digital

5. Radio One Cincinnati staff with Reds fan

Radio One Cincinnati staff with Reds fan Source:Radio One Digital

6. Radio One Cincinnati crew with Reds fans

Radio One Cincinnati crew with Reds fans Source:Radio One Digital

7. Nella D from 101.1 The WIZ

Nella D from 101.1 The WIZ Source:Radio One Digital

8. Tropikana and Nella D

Tropikana and Nella D Source:Radio One Digital

9. Lincoln Ware from 1230 The BUZZ along with Whitney from Radio One

Lincoln Ware from 1230 The BUZZ along with Whitney from Radio One Source:Radio One Digital

10. Nella D, Tropikana, DJ J. Dough, Ebony J, and Steff Skeemz

Nella D, Tropikana, DJ J. Dough, Ebony J, and Steff Skeemz Source:Radio One Digital

11. Ebony J from 100.3 R&B

Ebony J from 100.3 R&B Source:Radio One Digital

12. Nella D from 101.1 The WIZ and Ebony J from 100.3 R&B

Nella D from 101.1 The WIZ and Ebony J from 100.3 R&B Source:Radio One Digital

13. Ebony J, Steff Skeemz, and Nella D

Ebony J, Steff Skeemz, and Nella D Source:Radio One Digital

