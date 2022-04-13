100.3 R&B Takes Over: Reds Opening Day 2022

For the past couple of years, Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to COVID-19. But now that things are getting better the historic opening day parade is back and better than ever!
So you know the Radio One Cincinnati family had to be part of the return of the parade! Check out 101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade!
1. Nella D, Tropikana, Ebony J, DJ J Dough, and CandiceSource:Radio One Digital
2. Nella D and Tropikana with Bootsy CollinsSource:Radio One Digital
3. 101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 R&B, 1230am The BUZZ, and LaGrande 101.5 in the 2022 Reds Opening Day Parade!Source:Radio One Digital
4. Lincon Ware from 1230 The BUZZSource:Radio One Digital
5. Radio One Cincinnati staff with Reds fanSource:Radio One Digital
6. Radio One Cincinnati crew with Reds fansSource:Radio One Digital
7. Nella D from 101.1 The WIZSource:Radio One Digital
8. Tropikana and Nella DSource:Radio One Digital
9. Lincoln Ware from 1230 The BUZZ along with Whitney from Radio OneSource:Radio One Digital
10. Nella D, Tropikana, DJ J. Dough, Ebony J, and Steff SkeemzSource:Radio One Digital
11. Ebony J from 100.3 R&BSource:Radio One Digital
12. Nella D from 101.1 The WIZ and Ebony J from 100.3 R&BSource:Radio One Digital
13. Ebony J, Steff Skeemz, and Nella DSource:Radio One Digital
