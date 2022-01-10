11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After a grueling 2021-2022 College Football season, the undeniable two best teams are facing off for a second time this year for the National Championship. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 3 Georgia at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN . The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Crimson Tide rolled over the unbeaten Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game in December, which sealed their number one seed in the playoff. Alabama will also be attempting to win their second consecutive College National Championship, after beating Ohio State last season.

Every college football fan is hyped for a matchup like this to close out the season, but there are obvious reasons these are the two best teams besides just a great coaching staff, it’s the talent that will be featured all over the field Monday night.

Maybe you’re a fringe college fan, or really don’t watch at all, but the one thing you can gain from watching tonights game is a preview of probably 20+ players that will be on a roster next year in the NFL.

Whether your team is competing for a Super Bowl, or gearing up for vacation after a loosing season, below are 11 of the best players on offense and defense from both teams that without a doubt you’ll be watching next season on Sundays (and every other day of the week the NFL consumes over 6 months).

From ferocious defensive lineman to playmaking wide receivers, these talented athletes will be hearing their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, and you can only hope it’s for your squad!

