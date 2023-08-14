11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support For Black Business Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black Business Month

has made its way back around the block. And although we celebrate Black-owned businesses every day at HB, this month, we are putting some extra shine on Black entrepreneurs and their hustles. Black-owned businesses are the backbone of the economy. Without their inventory and expertise, retail would be very bland. So why not pay homage to these ethnic entities by investing in their operations and getting some bomb products/services in return?

Black-owned businesses are taking over the universe. The number of Black entrepreneurs, especially Black women entrepreneurs, has grown. According to research from Brookings.edu, from 2017 to 2020, the number of Black-owned businesses across the country increased by 13.64%—larger than all businesses in general, which increased by 0.53% over the same period. And despite the effects of Covid, the number of employer businesses owned by Black women rose to 52,374. Black companies cover every need, from fashion to beauty, food, and lifestyle. Whatever your desires are, there’s a Black business that can assist you. Black people have been inventing everything under the sun since the beginning. And the grind is only getting more innovative. From sleek tennis shoes to beauty products that invigorate your skin, Black-owned businesses are versatile and here to serve the community.

Black culture is responsible for setting trends and making things pop. Yet, the credit is often given to white-owned brands. Black Business Month is not only a time to give credit where credit is due; it’s also a way to shift the economy and display just how critical Black dollars are. So, let’s get into some Black-owned businesses that carry all the goodies without further delay. Grab your credit card and prepare to shop until you drop while putting your money where your activism is!

