If you didn’t know, May is officially the month to celebrate

) in the United States. In the same respect of Black History Month in February, it’s a time to reflect on their contributions and achievements that are in many ways overlooked and white-washed from our history books.

In 1978, Congress established the first ten days of the month Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week to acknowledge the arrival of the first Japanese Immigrants (May 7, 1843) and the contributions of thousands of Chinese workers in building the transcontinental railroad (May 10, 1869). Congress later extended the celebration to a month in 1992 and included “Asian Americans” and “Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islanders” as a catch-all to include all people who can trace their origins to those geographic regions.

The U.S. Census defines the term “Asian” to those whose origins are from Southeast Asia, Far East, or the Indian subcontinent, including Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines Islands, Thailand, and Vietnam. As for “Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander” (NHOPI), they have origins in Guam, Hawaii, and Pacific Islands. See, catch-all.

In another report, the Census identified about 22.6 million “Asian alone-or-in-combination” residing in the U.S. it should come to no surprise that many Hip-Hop artists with AAPI heritage have found success in the game over the years. Some artists have proudly repped their origins in music and interviews, while others have kept the fun fact on the low.

Check out some of your favorite artists who represent their AAPI ancestry.

12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry was originally published on hiphopwired.com