12 Times Idris Elba Was A Dark Chocolate Snack On The ‘Gram

Posted September 6, 2019

London Evening Standard British Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Virgo season is in full effect and our baby Daddy in our head, Idris Elba is celebrating his birthday! And like fine wine, the 47-year-old just gets better with age.

But the Brit stays pretty humble when it comes to his charmingly good looks. Last year, when he was named PEOPLE’s Most Sexiest Man Alive he was shocked.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” Idris told PEOPLE, adding, “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

It’s hard to imagine a time when Idris never felt as sexy a he looks, but he told the publication that growing up, he definitely had his ugly duckling phase.

“I was very tall and skinny,” says the 6’3″ star.

“And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

Bonkers in a good way, sir.

So to celebrate the Hobbes and Shaw star’s glow-up and B-Day, here are 12 times he was an utter dark chocolate snack. Enjoy!

12 Times Idris Elba Was A Dark Chocolate Snack On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

These is red bottoms.. #parisfashionweek

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on

10.

11.

12.

