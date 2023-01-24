LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

13 R&B Songs Turning 30 In 2023

1. H-Town “Knocking’ Da Boots” Track 10 on H-Town’s “Fever for da Flavor” album released on April 15, 1993

2. Janet Jackson “That’s The Way Love Goes” Track 2 on her self-titled ablum “Janet” released on May 18, 1993.

3. Luther Vandross “Heaven Knows” Tack 2 on Luther Vandross’ album “Never Let Me Go” released on May 26, 1993

4. Tina Turner “I Don’t Wanna Fight” Track 1 on Trina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” album released on June 15, 1993

5. Tony! Toni! Toné! “Anniversary” Track 14 on Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Sons of Soul” album released on June 22, 1993

6. Toni Braxton “Another Sad Love Song” Track 1 on her self-titled album “Toni Braxton” released on July 13, 1993

7. Babyface “For The Cool In You” Track 1 on Babyface’s “For The Cool In You” album released on August 24, 1993

8. Prince “Pink Cashmere” Track 13 on Prince’s “The Hits / The B-Sides” released on September 10, 1993

9. Xscape “Just Kickin’ It” Track 2 on Xscape’s “Hummin’ Comin’ At ‘Cha” album released on October 12, 1993

10. D.R.S “Gangsta Lean” Track 5 on DRS’s “Gangsta Lean” album released on October 25, 1993

11. Tevin Campbell “Can We Talk” Track 1 on Tevin Campbell’s “I’m Ready” album released on October 26, 1993

12. Mary J. Blige “Love No Limit (remix)” Track 9 on Mary J. Blige’s “What’s The 411? (Remix)” album released on December 7, 1993