15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The music world lost one of the industry’s most understated icons with the recent passing of singer-songwriter and record producer, Andrea Martin.

Her pen game is elite on a level that’s arguably untouchable, penning hits for the likes of music icons like En Vogue, Toni Braxton, SWV, Monica and Fantasia just to name a few.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brooklyn-born with a talent that reached far beyond the borough, Martin will surely be missed due to her impact on so many lives that probably didn’t even know the name of the person behind one of their favorite love songs. Although that list includes more than a few handful of hits, we narrowed our focus down to 15 penned by Andrea Martin that truly reflect just how far her credits extend in the world of R&B music.

Here’s a brief summary of Andrea ‘s career beginnings as a songwriter and later a singer herself, reported by People:

“Alongside famed music producers Soulshock & Karlin, Martin wrote Monica’s 1995 smash hit ‘Before You Walked Out of My Life,’ which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

In addition to songwriting, Martin was also a gifted singer. She released her debut album, ‘The Best of Me,’ in 1998 under Sony’s Arista Records.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Rest in peace to the immensely talented Andrea Martin. Take a look at 15 unforgettable classics that you may be surprised to know she was behind. From the slow-grooving 2000s late night banger “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” by Angie Stone to her first big hit with Monica’s 1995 chart-topper “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” get a look at the life of a late legend in the world of songwriters:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. Tracie Spencer, “Still In My Heart”

1999 2. Sean Kingston, “Face Drop”

2009 3. Leela James, “Tell Me You Love Me”

2010 4. Adina Howard, “It’s All About You”

1995 5. P!NK, “Private Show”

2000 6. Blu Cantrell – “Breathe” (feat. Sean Paul)

2003 7. Fantasia, “Lose To Win”

2013 8. Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”

2009 9. Melanie Fiona, “Give It To Me Right”

2009 10. Leona Lewis, “Better In Time”

2008 11. Toni Braxton, “I Love Me Some Him”

1996 12. Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”

2002 13. En Vogue, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

1997 14. SWV, “You’re The One”

1996 15. Monica, “Before You Walk Out Of My Life”

1995

15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin was originally published on blackamericaweb.com