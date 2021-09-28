HomeArts & Entertainment

15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The music world lost one of the industry’s most understated icons with the recent passing of singer-songwriter and record producer, Andrea Martin.

Her pen game is elite on a level that’s arguably untouchable, penning hits for the likes of music icons like En Vogue, Toni Braxton, SWV, Monica and Fantasia just to name a few.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brooklyn-born with a talent that reached far beyond the borough, Martin will surely be missed due to her impact on so many lives that probably didn’t even know the name of the person behind one of their favorite love songs. Although that list includes more than a few handful of hits, we narrowed our focus down to 15 penned by Andrea Martin that truly reflect just how far her credits extend in the world of R&B music.

Here’s a brief summary of Andrea ‘s career beginnings as a songwriter and later a singer herself, reported by People:

“Alongside famed music producers Soulshock & Karlin, Martin wrote Monica’s 1995 smash hit ‘Before You Walked Out of My Life,’ which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

In addition to songwriting, Martin was also a gifted singer. She released her debut album, ‘The Best of Me,’ in 1998 under Sony’s Arista Records.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Rest in peace to the immensely talented Andrea Martin. Take a look at 15 unforgettable classics that you may be surprised to know she was behind. From the slow-grooving 2000s late night banger “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” by Angie Stone to her first big hit with Monica’s 1995 chart-topper “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” get a look at the life of a late legend in the world of songwriters:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

1. Tracie Spencer, “Still In My Heart”


1999

2. Sean Kingston, “Face Drop”


2009

3. Leela James, “Tell Me You Love Me”


2010

4. Adina Howard, “It’s All About You”


1995

5. P!NK, “Private Show”


2000

6. Blu Cantrell – “Breathe” (feat. Sean Paul)


2003

7. Fantasia, “Lose To Win”


2013

8. Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”


2009

9. Melanie Fiona, “Give It To Me Right”


2009

10. Leona Lewis, “Better In Time”


2008

11. Toni Braxton, “I Love Me Some Him”


1996

12. Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”


2002

13. En Vogue, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”


1997

14. SWV, “You’re The One”


1996

15. Monica, “Before You Walk Out Of My Life”


1995

15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Tracie Spencer, “Still In My Heart”

1999

2. Sean Kingston, “Face Drop”

2009

3. Leela James, “Tell Me You Love Me”

2010

4. Adina Howard, “It’s All About You”

1995

5. P!NK, “Private Show”

2000

6. Blu Cantrell – “Breathe” (feat. Sean Paul)

2003

7. Fantasia, “Lose To Win”

2013

8. Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”

2009

9. Melanie Fiona, “Give It To Me Right”

2009

10. Leona Lewis, “Better In Time”

2008

11. Toni Braxton, “I Love Me Some Him”

1996

12. Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”

2002

13. En Vogue, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

1997

14. SWV, “You’re The One”

1996

15. Monica, “Before You Walk Out Of My Life”

1995

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 weeks ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close