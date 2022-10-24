LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Halloween season to those who celebrate!

This year we’re entering a spooky season unlike anything you may have seen before. In theory, this Halloween will be the most woke one yet — costumes are being protested, even banned in some cases, with respect and decency surprisingly being favored over shock value.

The stress of dressing up how you want while also doing your best not to offend would make some decide to just stay in — here’s some Netflix horror movie suggestions if you go that route. We went along and crafted up a quick set of costume guidelines for the many out there who already have a few parties lined up to attend. However, we’re flipping the script by letting you know what not to wear so that you’ll have an easier time coming up with something creative versus being crass or even worse…corny!

It’s easy to see how many would find it upsetting to mock serial killers and the real-life murders they’ve committed, but you’ve also got some costumes that’ve honestly just been ran into the ground year after year. Let’s be honest: how many times have you seen the bunny ears look paired with lingerie or effortless street attire?! There’s also the handful that were once staples of the season that’ve now been discontinued due to the current cultural climate — au revoir, Pepé Le Pew! We definitely understand the need for a little help at the end of the day, so we’re here to help you steer clear of the costume no-no’s in order to avoid making an apology in the morning. You’re welcome in advance!

Take a look at 15 Halloween costumes we don’t suggest anyone dress up as this season. Whether offensive or just played-out, take our advice and do yourself some justice by not playing yourself:

15 Halloween Costume No-No’s We Suggest Avoiding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com