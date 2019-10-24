We’ve seen some great costumes over the years. Celebrities have put real effort, thought and dedication into a functional look that will have everyone talking. Beyonce’s Halloween costumes are always on point and perfectly executed. She shows us there are levels to this.

If you’re tired of seeing the typical witch, sexy nurse, or cop get ups, check out 15 of the best celebrity costumes to hit the scene.

1. BEYONCE AS FLO-JO AND JAY-Z AS TOMMIE SMITH, 2018 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2018 at 2:04am PDT The dynamic duo that is Jay-Z and Beyonce always win in the Halloween costume department. In fact, we could create a gallery dedicated solely to their creative, inspirational costumes. In 2018, Beyonce dressed as the legendary Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo-Jo, while her husband posed as track and field runner Tommie Smith.

2. LUPITA NYONG’O AS CHER FROM CLUELESS, 2018 Source:Getty No matter how we feel about Stacy Dash, her role as an entitled airhead in the movie, “Clueless” will always be memorable. Lupita NAILED her rendition of Dion.

3. WINNE HARLOW AS RUPAUL, 2018 Source:Getty Okay, hear me out. Winnie Harlow dressed up as RuPaul and absolutely killed it. This is a great look for so many reasons. Not only does she look flawless, she actually recreated an iconic look in RuPaul’s career. I’m certain she made him proud.

4. CARDI B AS CRUELLA DE VIL, 2017 Source:Getty Cardi B’s commitment to fashion is uncanny. I mean honestly, her costume as Cruella De Vil is no different from her front row appearances during fashion week.

5. BEYONCE, TINA LAWSON, & BLUE IVY AS SALT N PEPPA, 2016 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT I’m almost positive Salt N Peppa lost it when they saw that the Carter-Lawson clan dressed up as them for Halloween. Beyonce loves to pay homage to her faves by creating a costume around their talents.

6. RIHANNA AND CREW AS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, 2014 Source:Getty Have you seen a better looking set of turtles? Rihanna and friends gave their best “turtle power” pose in the streets on New York.

8. KELLY ROWLAND AS GRACE JONES, 2017 Source:Getty Come all the way through, Kelly! No one does Grace Jones better than Grace Jones, but Kelly is a solid second. This Strange’ costume is legendary!

9. TEYANA TAYLOR AS JOANNE THE SCAMMER, 2016 View this post on Instagram Nailed it, then I bailed!! I-CON-IC 🍸@iambranden A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Oct 29, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT Iconic! Internet sensation Joanne the Scammer took the social media world by storm with her over-the-top Caucasian scamming. In 2016, everyone threw on a crooked wig, fur coat and smeared red lipstick – including Teyana Taylor.

11. PUFF DADDY AS THE KING, 2015 Source:Getty It’s only right that Diddy would attend his Emperor’s Ball dressed as the King that he is. Puff plays no games when it comes to his Halloween costumes. This is actually kind of low key for him.

12. NAS AS RICHARD PRYOR, 2017 View this post on Instagram Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT Nas is so laid back that you don’t really expect him to partake in the Halloween festivities. In 2017, he paid homage to comedian Richard Pryor with this red suit, thick mustache, and perfectly shaped afro.

13. GABRIELLE & DWAYNE WADE AS MILLI VANILLI, 2017 View this post on Instagram Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli!!!! But I got ALL the tapes😂😂😂 #happyhalloween A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT These two are one of the cutest celebrity couples. Of course they’d come up with a genius costume that requires matching outfits, a song, and a dance. Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwayne Wade dressed up as the Grammy award winning duo Milli Vanilli.