15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Posted September 11, 2019

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration. The soul singer recently donned a skin tight Victor Glemaud gown during fashion week and her hour glass figure left the Internet shooketh.

The 35-year-old entertainer let us in on our her fitness routine as she promotes her new single Rock Soul and gears up for tour and it’s clearly paying off as she looks healthier than ever.

Fanny complimented the look with her signature short cut, necklaces by Laruicci and CZ By Kenneth Jay Lane and Jessica Rich shoes.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.

 

 

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Taking a bite of the big apple...@applemusic

Right back at it #nyfw

3.

Right back at it #nyfw

Right back at it #nyfw

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

4.

Where Brooklyn At?! 🌉

Where Brooklyn At?! 🌉

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

5.

When Sketchbook Comes to Life

When Sketchbook Comes to Life

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

6.

7.

8.

Rock Solid 🤜🏾🤛🏾

Rock Solid 🤜🏾🤛🏾

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

9.

10.

A 80s Baby #2 Enough 💋

A 80s Baby #2 Enough 💋

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Warning ⚠️ @mrdblanks @derickus @1800dhawk

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

15.

#Enough Out Right Now

#Enough Out Right Now

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

