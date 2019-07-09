Diddy’s Making The Band show goes down in history as one of the greatest reality competitions of all time. And for years, we’ve been questioning why MTV hasn’t attempted to revisit the classic series or remake it. Well Diddy has seemingly gotten the message and posed the question to his followers, “should I do making the band again?”
And the answer, of course, is “hell yes.” If we’re going to bring back Making Da Band, we can’t forget the cultural impact of Danity Kane.
Dawn, Aubrey, D. Woods, Aundrea and Shannon brought us hits like Show Stopper, Damaged, Hold Me Down and Ride and plenty of seasons of good drama broadcast straight into our living rooms.
Since losing a few members and disbanding circa 2010, the trio, including Aubrey, Shannon and Dawn eventually continued on with new music under the moniker Dumblonde.
Dumblonde is currently doing shows together and promoting new music.
They’re all sporting new looks, but here’s how we’ll always remember DK.
15 Throwbacks Photos Of Danity Kane was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs poses for a photo with (L-R) Dawn Richard, Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods of Danity Kane backstage during MTV's 'Making The Band 4' finale at the MTV Times Square Studios August 26, 2007 in New York City.
Danity Kane arriving to the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Danity Kane with Sean "Diddy" Combs performing live on the "Today" show in New York City, New York City
MAY 13: Dawn Danity Kane attends ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY host Upfront party at Bowery Hotel N.Y.C. on May 13, 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY – MAY 20: Danity Kane attends THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION Presents The 36th Annual FIFI Awards & Celebration at Park Avenue Armory on May 20, 2008 in New York City.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 17: Danity Kane attends Us Weekly Magazine's Hot Hollywood 2008 Party at Beso on April 17, 2008 in Hollywood, CA.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 26: Danity Kane attends Jermaine Dupri's BET After Party Sponsored by Courvoisier at The Highlands on June 26, 2007 in Hollywood, CA.
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Danity Kane attends Warner Music Group's 2007 Grammy After Party ARRIVALS at The Cathedral on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA.
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Danity Kane attends Warner Music Group's 2007 Grammy After Party ARRIVALS at The Cathedral on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY – AUGUST 31: Danity Kane attends 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 31, 2006 in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY – AUGUST 31: Danity Kane attends 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 31, 2006 in New York City.
NEW YORK 8/12/08 CELEBS AT THE VIBE MAGAZINE'S 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Sannon Bex (L to R) D. Woods, Dawn Angelique Richard, Andrea Fimbres, Aurbrey O'Day of Danity Kane perform as part of 107.9 The End's Jingle Ball 2006 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
The band Danity Kane, (L-R) Shannon Bex, D. Woods, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres, and Aubrey O'Day perform at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, California.
Danity Kane at the 36th Annual FIFI Awards & Celebration at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.