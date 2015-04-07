15 Ways To Wear Camo Inspired By Our Favorite Bloggers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Go monochrome with an army green coat and camouflage pants.
2. Add a touch of camo to your look with a printed clutch.
3. Dress up camo pants with a blazer, pumps and tote bag.
4. Mix prints with a pair of camo pants and bold leopard heels.
5. Invest in a unique camo piece like this bold mixed print jacket.
6. Edge up a bodycon dress with a camo vest and boots.
7. Make camo sexy enough for date night with high-waisted pants and a crop top.
8. Throw on a camouflage cap to add interest to a black and white outfit.
9. Add a pop of color to your camo piece with red heels.
10. Layer a camo shirt under a motorcycle vest to give your outfit some edge.
11. Team blue camo pants with a chambray shirt for a streamlined look.
