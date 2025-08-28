15 Young Beauties You And Your Daughter Can Follow

As a bold, unapologetic digital disruptor, I’ve been pushing for the visibility of Black women—especially plus-size women—in fashion and beauty long before it was a hashtag. I didn’t need permission, I just made space. And today, I’m proud to say there’s a new generation walking through doors I helped kick down—wearing their style, their softness, and their sauce with no shame.

But this time, it’s bigger than plus-size. It’s Black girls of all sizes refusing to bow to society’s outdated beauty standards. It’s young influencers—skinny, thick, slim-thick, curvy, and everything in between—popping their shit, styling their narratives, and living out loud.

For too long, Black women were pushed to the margins of fashion. If we weren’t erased, we were tokenized. If we weren’t ignored, we were stereotyped. But the new school doesn’t play that game. These young creators are emerging from the shadows, not asking for a seat at the table but pulling up their own chairs—and decorating them in rhinestones, thrifted denim, custom nails, and lace-front wigs.

Young Black Influencers

They may not all have the brand deals, luxury trips, or endless PR boxes that some of the OGs boast, but don’t get it twisted—they are still the moment. They inherited a legacy that slays. They are the daughters, nieces, and cousins of the digital revolution. And they’re reminding us, loudly, that what we built matters.

These influencers aren’t waiting on validation. They’re defining beauty on their terms—whether that’s rocking a bodycon mini dress with stretch marks out, serving fresh braids with a couture gown, or pairing Jordans with a slip dress and calling it a fit. They aren’t imitating trends—they’re starting them. Every reel, every “get ready with me,” every photo dump is a cultural statement.

They echo the boldness of Lizzo, who told us plainly: “I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny—bitches still ain’t fucking with me.” That’s the spirit these young women embody. Their presence is the flex. Their joy is the protest. Their confidence is the revolution.

Now let me get personal. Watching my daughter Daja, a micro-influencer and beauty enthusiast, step into her power gives me so much joy. Her love for fashion, her unapologetic expression of Black girl luxury, and the way she and her friends—especially the curvy ones—support each other is everything I prayed to see. Our daughters are not shrinking themselves. They are living boldly, authentically, and without apology. And as a mama, I couldn’t be prouder.

This moment is about more than clothes. It’s about legacy, culture, and community. It’s about young Black women—of every size—taking what was once used to box them in and turning it into art, influence, and identity. They are the leaders of the new school, and they’re making damn sure our work wasn’t in vain.

These girls are not just influencers—they are impact. They are what happens when legacy meets audacity. To every brand, every editor, and every gatekeeper still playing catch-up: get into it. The Black girl aesthetic did not die—it evolved.

1. Zhane Creates Kayla Zhane is a Houston-based digital creator who blends fashion, thrift flips, and lifestyle content into effortlessly stylish photos and reels. Her vibe is soft yet bold, giving Gen Z curvy girls everything they need to feel seen. She encourages the curvy girls to take up space unapologetically. 2. Karla Tobie Karla Tobie is a New York City–based influencer and entrepreneur making her mark in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. With features on NBC and the Today Show, Karla’s influence extends far beyond her feed—she’s also a business and marketing coach, empowerment speaker, and social media strategist dedicated to uplifting women. On TikTok, she’s a rising force with over 300K followers and 11 million likes, where she shares lifestyle, skin, fashion, and beauty content that resonates with a global audience. Bold, stylish, and entrepreneurial, Karla embodies what it means to build influence with impact. 3. Ms. Creative Divae Mone’t, known online as MsCreativeDiva, is a Dallas-based influencer and YouTube blogger who specializes in curvy fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. With an Instagram following of around 41K, she consistently shares style-forward visuals and beauty inspiration that resonate deeply with her audience She’s more than just a creator—on YouTube, she welcomes her followers with authenticity, offering beauty tips, styling tutorials, and lifestyle content that speaks to realness and elegance. Her reach extends into e-commerce too: through her Amazon storefront, Mone’t curates must-have products across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle—serving up her personal picks and earning commissions for her recommendations 4. Jamelia Got The Juice Jamelia Got The Juice is a UK-based plus-size influencer and fashion-forward beauty baddie whose vibrant Instagram celebrates curvy Black girl joy, glow, and global style. With over 43K followers, she shares everything from fashion hauls and glam beauty tutorials to lifestyle inspiration, always with unapologetic confidence and cultural pride. Known for her bold, flawless makeup, head-turning hairstyles, and statement outfits, Jameliagotthejuice isn’t just influencing trends—she’s shaping a movement that embraces curves, creativity, and self-love. 5. Saam Gatsheni The unapologetic digital persona of Saam Gatsheni, a plus-size fashion enthusiast, stylist, and creator. With a degree in Filmmaking and Journalism, Saam blends storytelling with style, creating content that celebrates body positivity and Black girl joy. Her platform is a vibrant celebration of curvy confidence, offering a mix of fashion hauls, styling tips, and lifestyle moments. Through her content, Saam empowers her audience to embrace their curves and express themselves boldly, making her a standout voice in the digital space. 6. Allured By Alex Alex who’s also known as @tyeraa Is a 24-year-old influencer, YouTuber, and salon owner making major waves in the beauty world. Based in Albany, GA, she’s built a loyal following with her bold makeup looks, flawless hair transformations, and authentic personality. With nearly 274K followers and over 3 million likes on TikTok, Alex is proving that talent and hustle speak louder than hype. OhBut when it comes to Alex believe the hype too. As a young Black entrepreneur and content creator, she’s carving out her own lane—balancing salon ownership with digital influence—and showing her peers that you can build a brand, a business, and a legacy all at once. Oh and don’t get it twisted, she’s a fashion girlie too. Her personal page is filled with looks and style inspiration. She travels in style and with style and if that’s not aspirational, I’m not sure what is. 7. Des Deandria @desdeandria embodies a perfect blend of elegance and edge. Her style is consistently classy and demure, yet she radiates undeniable bad bitch energy. With a presence that feels both refined and powerful, she’s a walking masterclass in balance—showing how young Black women can own softness and strength simultaneously. Listen when Jay-Z encouraged Blue Ivy to “lean on it” because she “owned it” it’s clear Destine took it to heart also because babygirl had been leaning in and owing it all. 8. @shvnorri.a (Big Mama Trend) With style and vibe this sick our girl has to provide the medicine, its only right. One of the originators behind the viral “Big Mama” aesthetic, Shanorri is a pharmacist by day who embodies confidence and Southern comfort, fused with high femme fashion. She is definitely proof that there is no one way to slay life as a black woman. 9. Shailyn Shailyn is an Atlanta-based influencer, model, and rising star on TikTok with over 125K followers. A single mother and the founder of @goalsplusgigs, she’s building community and confidence for plus-size women everywhere. Bold, stylish, and unapologetic, Shailyn shows the world that motherhood, beauty, and influence can thrive together—on her terms. 10. Indigo When the YG- young girls said they were catching flights not feelings Solid Bluee took that personal. This fly girl is racking up sky and fly miles and taking her 367k followers with her. Long gone arenthe days where our girls waited to do the big girl one two and see some world. presence. She’s a walking reminder that plus-size or not this generation of girls are much better than we were at our age. 11. Desinique R. Social media—especially Instagram—is where Black girls are rewriting beauty rules every day. @Lifewithdesidee is the perfect example of this. Te self proclaimed Big Sister is taking her little sisters and aunties on her journey as a lifestyle influencer who concentrates heavily on beauty content. She introduces us to makeup and skincare products that compliment our natural beauty and cares for our skin. Oh and let’snot even talk about the hair because, BABYGIRL!! 12. Maia God’s girl first but a curvy baddie immediately after, Maia is clearly that girl. Her style and beauty are unmatched, and her vibes are high. If we had to compare her to an OG influencer, it would definitely be Canadian curvy girl NAO and we love to see it. 13. Nobu @miissnobu is a celebrity hair stylist from Georgia now living in NYC, with clients across the country who trust her eye for transformative looks. Her content blends a soft-girl aesthetic with real bad-and-boss-bitch energy, showcasing both her Southern roots and New York edge. Nobu isn’t just styling outfits and hairb—she’s curating confidence and setting the tone for what modern fashion and beauty looks like. 14. Oh—and did I mention she's my daughter? Yes, this powerhouse is literally and figuratively my legacy in motion—a testament that bold hustle and creative brilliance run deep.