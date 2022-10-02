Hip hop legends like Lil Kim and newer artists like Glorilla were all on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award’s Red Carpet in Atlanta wearing some of the hottest designers in the fashion game. From Trina in jeweled Dolce and Gabbana catsuit to Kodak Black in a two-piece lime green, Bottega Veneta look they all showed their own style at this year’s show.
Check out 17 of the boldest looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards
17 of the Boldest Looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Kodak BlackSource:Getty
Kodak Black wearing Bottega Veneta at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2. GlorillaSource:Getty
Glorilla wearing a black leather outfit by unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
3. Dream DollSource:Getty
Dream Doll wearing pieces from The Ivy Showroom at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
4. Trina in Dolce And GabbanaSource:Getty
Trina earing a Dolce And Gabbana catsuit at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
5. Tami RomanSource:Getty
Tami Roman wearing a two-piece pink outfit designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
6. Clifton PowellSource:Getty
Clifron Powell wearing a classic blue suit, designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
7. Ed LoverSource:Getty
Ed Lover wearing denim, designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
8. Lil KimSource:Getty
Lil Kim wearing Syndical Chamber with Yeezy Shades, and carry a crocodile Berkin Bag at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
9. Ari FletcherSource:Getty
Ari Fletcher wearing Calechie at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
10. Papoose and Remy MaSource:Getty
Papoose is wearing an unknown designer and Remy wore a custom Danthony Designz catsuit at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
11. Lorena Cartagena and Fat JoeSource:Getty
Both in matching purple looks by designer unknown
12. SpiceSource:Getty
Spice in a monochromatic yellow look by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
13. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice wore a long white knit dress (designer unknown) with a Telfar bag at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
14. DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy wore his signature look an allover print suit and brim by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
15. Trick DaddySource:Getty
Trick Daddy wore a denim look by unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
16. French MontanaSource:Getty
French Montana wore a Kid Super fur coat at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
17. Fivio ForeignSource:Getty
Fivio Foreign ore a two-piece black look by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.