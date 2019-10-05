17 Times This Disney Star’s Elevated Fashion Game Made Us ‘Reach For The Skai’

Skai Jackson has been working in the business for nearly 16 years, ever since she was a baby, and that hard work has paid off.

From being a Disney star on hit shows such as “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” become a hilarious meme, crafting the best and classiest clap backs on Twitter, the 17-year-old has become a cultural icon. Oh, and did we mention that she stars in Lil Nas X’s newest music video?

Now, she’s an author!

Her memoir “Reach for The Skai: How To Inspire, Empower and Clapback” tells the teen’s origin story of her modest beginnings from being born in the Bronx to a single mother to starting a modeling career as a baby and breaking into Hollywood as a child actress. Skai also digs deep into her own experiences with bullying and Intenet trolls, how young Black girls should never give up on their dreams and how to succeed in a world that keeps telling you no.

So to celebrate this mantra of “reaching for the Skai,” here are 17 times that she has elevated her fashion game:

