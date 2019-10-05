CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

17 Times This Disney Star’s Elevated Fashion Game Made Us ‘Reach For The Skai’

Posted 18 hours ago

WE Day UN

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty


Skai Jackson has been working in the business for nearly 16 years, ever since she was a baby, and that hard work has paid off.

From being a Disney star on hit shows such as “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” become a hilarious meme, crafting the best and classiest clap backs on Twitter, the 17-year-old has become a cultural icon. Oh, and did we mention that she stars in Lil Nas X’s newest music video?

Now, she’s an author!

Her memoir “Reach for The Skai: How To Inspire, Empower and Clapback” tells the teen’s origin story of her modest beginnings from being born in the Bronx to a single mother to starting a modeling career as a baby and breaking into Hollywood as a child actress. Skai also digs deep into her own experiences with bullying and Intenet trolls, how young Black girls should never give up on their dreams and how to succeed in a world that keeps telling you no.

So to celebrate this mantra of “reaching for the Skai,” here are 17 times that she has elevated her fashion game:

17 Times This Disney Star’s Elevated Fashion Game Made Us ‘Reach For The Skai’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Walking In New York City

Walking In New York City Source:Getty

2. At TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019

At TLC's Give A Little Awards 2019 Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Skai Jackson attends TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019 on October 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,satin,dress,three quarter length,ruffled,multi colored,short sleeved,knee length,print dress,draped,puffed sleeve,graphic print,wrap dress,multi colored dress,satin dress,round neckline,skai jackson

3. At Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 – Day 2

At Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2 Source:WENN

Actress Skai Jackson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 – Day 2 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. vertical,photography,celebrities,people,attending,usa,arrival,portrait,center,california,beauty,image,day,city,fashion,entertainment,event,arts,day 1,la,united states,convention,festival,hollywood,photograph,one,celebrity,ca,editorial,photo,1,america,downtown,los angeles,culture,posing,west coast,county,centre,con,skai jackson,beautycon,2019,dtla,beautyconla

4. At BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM”

At BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Actress Skai Jackson visits BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on October 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,strapless,usa,new york city,actress,dress,ruched,shoe,strapless dress,visit,leather,high heels,boot,knee length,ankle boot,pointed toe,print dress,lace-up,sleeveless dress,bodice,two-toned dress,black boot,leather boot,sleeveless,white color,black color,buzzfeed,two tone – color,skai jackson

5. Peep These Boots!

Peep These Boots! Source:Getty

6. In New York City

In New York City Source:Getty

7. At The Lion King Premiere

At The Lion King Premiere Source:WENN

8. At Marsai Martin’s 15th Birthday Party

At Marsai Martin's 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

9. At Ted Baker London AW’19 Launch Event

At Ted Baker London AW'19 Launch Event Source:Getty

10. At TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019

At TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 Source:Getty

11. At The WE Day UN

At The WE Day UN Source:Getty

12. At 2019 Black Girls Rock!

At 2019 Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty

13. At The World Premiere of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

At The World Premiere of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Source:WENN

14. At The Made And Mastercard Present A Limited Edition Capsule By Rodarte Event

At The Made And Mastercard Present A Limited Edition Capsule By Rodarte Event Source:Getty

15. At The HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala

At The HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala Source:Getty

16. At The InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration

At The InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration Source:Getty

17. At The Christopher Kane Party

At The Christopher Kane Party Source:WENN
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close