20 Ways The Delfonics Have Lived On Through Samples Over The Years

Today marks a very sad day in the world of Black music, as we say goodbye to music icon and lead singer of The Delfonics, William Hart, following his death at the age of 77.
Alongside other original members in the pioneering R&B group, all who have also since passed away with the exception of Wilbert Hart, Poogie helped shaped the sound of soul music in the ’60s and ’70s. As the late legend joins his brothers Randy Cain and Major Harris in “a heaven just a step away,” we fondly remember the group as a whole for their many musical contributions to our culture.
One way their musical legacy has stood the test of time is through sampling in hits that came after the group’s prime, particularly throughout the ’90s, 2000s and even amongst some of today’s hitmakers. We chose 20 great examples of samples that give you an idea of how many The Delfonics have inspired.
The Delfonics made their mark in the industry from 1968 to 1974, releasing five albums under Philly Groove Records that each peaked in the Top 40 on the U.S. R&B album chart. After a split in 1975 that resulted in many, many switch-ups to the lineup, sometimes forming a whole subgroup altogether, the men came back together over the decades to tour, drop the occasional EP or album and enjoy a level of respect that awarded them an induction into the National R&B Hall of Fame back in 2014.
It’s for those reasons and a handful of others that we’ll always cherish The Delfonics sound, making the recent loss of William Hart such a hard pill to swallow for music lovers everywhere.
R.I.P Poogie! Take a look at 20 music samples over the years that kept The Delfonics as the undisputed sound of sexy soul:
1. Mary J. Blige (feat. Lauryn Hill) – “Be With You (Remix)” [1995]
Samples “Hey Love” from Tell Me This Is a Dream (1972).
2. Usher (feat. Timbaland) – “You Make Me Wanna (Timbaland Remix)” [1997]
Samples “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1968).
3. Prodigy and The Alchemist (feat. Action Bronson) “The One” (2013)
Samples “To Be Your One” from Adrian Younge Presents the Delfonics (2013).
4. Skyzoo – “Let It Fly” (2017)
Samples “Walk Right Up to the Sun” from Tell Me This Is a Dream (1972).
5. Ghostface Killah (feat. Allah Real and Trife) – “Holla” (2004)
Samples “La-La Means I Love You” from La La Means I Love You (1968).
6. Juelz Santana – “Okay Okay” (2003)
Samples “Trying to Make a Fool of Me” from The Delfonics (1970).
7. Petey Pablo – “Didn’t I” (2001)
Samples “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” from The Delfonics (1970)
8. Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge (feat. William Hart of The Delfonics) – “Enemies All Around Me” (2013)
Samples “Enemies” from Adrian Younge Presents: The Delfonics (2013)
9. Raekwon – “All Over Again” (2003)
Samples “Start All Over Again” from Alive & Kicking (1974).
10. 9th Wonder – “You Girl Soul” (2009)
Samples “Somebody Loves You” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1969).
11. Three 6 Mafia – “Who Run It” (2000)
Samples “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1968).
12. Grand Puba – “Very Special” (2000)
Samples “La-La Means I Love You” from La La Means I Love You (1968).
13. Gang Starr – “Love Sick” (1990)
Samples “Trying to Make a Fool of Me” from The Delfonics (1970).
14. ScHoolboy Q – “JoHn Muir” (2016)
Samples “Silently” from Adrian Younge Presents the Delfonics (2013).
15. Mac Miller – “Here We Go” (2014)
Samples “My New Love” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1969).
16. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Playa Hater” (1997)
Samples “Hey Love” from Tell Me This Is a Dream (1972).
17. Nas (feat. Lauryn Hill) – “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” [1996]
Samples “Walk Right Up to the Sun” from Tell Me This Is a Dream (1972).
18. Teyana Taylor (feat. Ghostface Killah) – “Gonna Love Me (Remix)” [2018]
Samples “I Gave to You” from The Delfonics (1970).
19. Missy Elliott (feat. Da Brat) – “Sock It 2 Me” (1996)
Samples “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1968).
20. Fugees – “Ready or Not” (1996)
Samples “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)” from Sound of Sexy Soul (1968).