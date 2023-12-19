2023 Stuff the Bus Recap

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

December is the month of giving back, and with your tremendous support, our annual “” donation event soared to new heights of generosity! In collaboration with Metro-Sorta and proudly presented by Anthem BlueCross, Kroger, and the Freestore Foodbank— Radio One Cincinnati embarked on a mission to fill a standard-size Metro bus with non-perishable food items and brand new toys for families in need during this holiday season.

Week after week, the city rallied around our cause. Colerain Kroger, with Don Juan Fasho, Dent Kroger, with Nella D, and Oakley Kroger, with Tropikana. On week #2, we had the honor of having Bengals running back, Chris Evans, on-site assisting with collecting donations!

We wrapped up this heartwarming journey with our final stop on December 18th, where we gathered at the Freestore Foodbank to unload the bus and deliver the accumulated blessings.

Cincinnati— thanks to your incredible contributions, the weighed total surpassed all expectations, providing over 1,563 meals for our community!

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, Anthem BlueCross, Kroger, Metro, and the Freestore Foodbank, for making this initiative possible. Your support has been instrumental in spreading joy and nourishment throughout our city.

For a visual journey of our “Stuff the Bus” stops, keep scrolling to witness the impact (and fun) we’ve achieved!

