Listen Live
Cincy

2023 Stuff the Bus Recap

Published on December 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Stuff the Bus with Kroger Anthem & Metro

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly


December is the month of giving back, and with your tremendous support, our annual “Stuff the Bus” donation event soared to new heights of generosity! In collaboration with Metro-Sorta and proudly presented by Anthem BlueCross, Kroger, and the Freestore Foodbank— Radio One Cincinnati embarked on a mission to fill a standard-size Metro bus with non-perishable food items and brand new toys for families in need during this holiday season.

Week after week, the city rallied around our cause. Colerain Kroger, with Don Juan Fasho, Dent Kroger, with Nella D, and Oakley Kroger, with Tropikana. On week #2, we had the honor of having Bengals running back, Chris Evans, on-site assisting with collecting donations!

We wrapped up this heartwarming journey with our final stop on December 18th, where we gathered at the Freestore Foodbank to unload the bus and deliver the accumulated blessings.

Cincinnati— thanks to your incredible contributions, the weighed total surpassed all expectations, providing over 1,563 meals for our community!

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, Anthem BlueCross, Kroger, Metro, and the Freestore Foodbank, for making this initiative possible. Your support has been instrumental in spreading joy and nourishment throughout our city.

For a visual journey of our “Stuff the Bus” stops, keep scrolling to witness the impact (and fun) we’ve achieved!

The post 2023 Stuff the Bus Recap appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

2023 Stuff the Bus Recap  was originally published on wiznation.com

1. Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays! Source:Radio One Cincinnati

2. Nella, Santa, and a Fan

Nella, Santa, and a Fan Source:Radio One Cincinnati

3. Don Juan Fasho with So Many Goods!

Don Juan Fasho with So Many Goods! Source:Radio One Cincinnati

4. Nella D & Bengals RB, Chris Evans!

Nella D & Bengals RB, Chris Evans! Source:Radio One Cincinnati

5. Santa & a Generous Helper

Santa & a Generous Helper Source:Radio One Cincinnati

6. Alysia Gettin’ the Job Done

Alysia Gettin' the Job Done Source:Radio One Cincinnati

7. Nella, Don Juan, and a Fan

Nella, Don Juan, and a Fan Source:Radio One Cincinnati

8. The SORTA/Metro DreamTeam!

The SORTA/Metro DreamTeam! Source:Radio One Cincinnati

9. Don Juan & Santa with The Goods

Don Juan & Santa with The Goods Source:Radio One Cincinnati

10. Bins…

Bins... Source:Radio One Cincinnati

11. Bins…

Bins... Source:Radio One Cincinnati

12. …Bins

...Bins Source:Radio One Cincinnati

13. …and MORE BINS!

...and MORE BINS! Source:Radio One Cincinnati

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close