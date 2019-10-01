If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game.

As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we’re seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It’s great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we’ve seen a lot of teeny weeny afro’s and short hairstyles embraced on the runway.

Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style.

Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com