21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

Posted 20 hours ago

In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong’o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira’s play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong’o’s caricature unveiling. It’s great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others’ company.

We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!

1. 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet, 2019

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet, 2019 Source:Getty

The two Queens pose on the carpet oh-so-regally.

2. Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party

Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party Source:Getty

The camera catches Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o laughing with each other at the Netflix SAG Awards After Party.

3. Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party

Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party Source:Getty

The two actresses are spotted hanging with one another.

4. BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, 2019

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, 2019 Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Danai Gurira attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. We love this print party!

5. 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Danai Gurira get close at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

6. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones Source:Getty

The following year the two actresses attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party both wearing white. We love a fashion friend slay!

7. The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party Source:Getty

What’s one way to make Michael B. Jordan look even better? Put Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o at his side!

8. The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women In Entertainment

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment Source:Getty

Danai Gurira andLupita Nyong’o pose for a photo with Ruth E. Carter.

9. Janelle Monae and Belvedere Vodka kick-off “A Beautiful Future” Campaign with Fem the Future Brunch, 2019

Janelle Monae and Belvedere Vodka kick-off "A Beautiful Future" Campaign with Fem the Future Brunch, 2019 Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira pose for a photo at Janelle Monae’s event.

10. 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon –

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Source:Getty

We love these two! They posed on the red carpet together at the 2018 Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon. Danai Gurira was an Honoree while Lupita Nyong’o presented!

11. DANAI x ONE x LOVE OUR GIRLS Celebration, 2018

DANAI x ONE x LOVE OUR GIRLS Celebration, 2018 Source:Getty

Actors Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o pose for a picture during the DANAI x One x Love Our Girls celebration at The Top of The Standard. We love that Nyong’o came out in support of her friend!

12. Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase, 2018

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase, 2018 Source:Getty

Both these ladies are looking fabulous in red!

13. ‘Black Panther’ European Premiere, 2018

'Black Panther' European Premiere, 2018 Source:Getty

We are living for the bold eye looks on both of these dynamic actresses.

14. Celebrities Visit Broadway – June 19, 2016

Celebrities Visit Broadway - June 19, 2016 Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira pose at the closing night after party for “Eclipsed” on Broadway at The Lambs Club on June 19, 2016 in New York City.

15. Seventh Annual Lilly Awards, 2016

Seventh Annual Lilly Awards, 2016 Source:Getty

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend Seventh Annual Lilly Awards at Signature Theatre on May 23, 2016 in New York City.

16. Lupita Nyong’o Caricature Unveiling, 2016

Lupita Nyong'o Caricature Unveiling, 2016 Source:Getty

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o pose as Nyong’o gets her caricature unveiled in honor of her work in the hit broadway play “Eclipsed” at Sardi’s on May 19, 2016 in New York City.

17. USA – “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Party In New York, 2016

USA - "Eclipsed" Broadway Opening Night - After Party In New York, 2016 Source:Getty

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend the “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Partyi at Gotham Hall in New York City.

18. “Eclipsed” Broadway Opening Night – After Party, 2016

"Eclipsed" Broadway Opening Night - After Party, 2016 Source:Getty

We stan! I love that Lupita Nyong’o is fixing Danai Gurira’s dress.

19. Variety’s Power Of Women: New York 2016

Variety's Power Of Women: New York 2016 Source:Getty

Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend the Variety’s Power Of Women: New York 2016 at Cipriani Midtown.

20. “Eclipsed” Opening Night, 2015

"Eclipsed" Opening Night, 2015 Source:Getty

Actress Lupita Nyong’o and playwright Danai Gurira attend “Eclipsed” Opening Night at The Public Theater.

21. Marie Claire Celebrates May Cover Stars, 2014

Marie Claire Celebrates May Cover Stars, 2014 Source:Getty

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attend Marie Claire Celebrates May Cover Stars on April 8, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

