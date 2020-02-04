CLOSE
21 Times Tamron Hall Straight Slayed On The 'Tamron Hall Show'

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


At 49 years young, Tamron Hall is showing us that success can come at any age. Her talk show The Tamron Hall Show was renewed for a season two, she had a baby at 48 and got married to Steve Greener in 2019. There’s no stopping the acclaimed journalist, who uses her platform to uplift Black women and put her best fashion foot forward.

Check out her best style moments when you keep scrolling…

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Stepping into Monday with #tamfam @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

#tamfam @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

Feel Good Friday. Say cheese @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

20.

21.

