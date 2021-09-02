25 Photos Of Hurricane Ida’s Destruction Of The Northeast Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hurricane Ida churned through the gulf Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, winds up to 150mph and storm surges the coast hasn’t seen since Hurricane Katrina. When Monday morning arrived, millions were without power in Lousiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The Wall Street Journal reported an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in damages and hundreds of thousands of homes at risk because of floodwater damage.

The storm didn’t stop its destruction after barreling through the gulf. Ida continued its path towards the tri-state and by Wednesday night parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York were underwater and without power. One of the most horrific photos captured from the destruction was a picture of a house in Mullica Hill, New Jersey that was completed torn in half from a tornado that touched down in the small town Wednesday night. Other tornados in the area were also reported as millions lost power in the northeast.

Another photo that left us stunned was a picture of I-676 in Philadelphia completely flooded as the Schuylkill River poured over onto the highway. The city also had to close I-76, MLK Drive, and Kelly Drive.

In New York, it was more of the same as floodwaters rushed into basements leaving people trapped in their homes. Highways were also flooded trapping people in their cars with no escape from rising water. A Passiac, NJ man was found dead in his car after it was trapped and submerged under floodwaters.

President Biden has reached out to the Governor of all the states effected and has pledged to help in the aftermath. Biden called on insurance companies as well as local officials to ban together and help solve this crisis. “My message to everyone effected is, we’re all in this together,” he said. “The nation is here to help.” He is scheduled to visit Lousiana on Friday and the northeast region in the next couple of days.

Hurricane Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the US and it has taken the lives of 43 people. Below are 25 photos that capture how destructive Hurricane Ida really was.

