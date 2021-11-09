The original point of camoflauge print may have been to conceal, but it makes a bold fashion statement, as elegantly explained by Ashiana Pradhanas. What originated in the military during World War I — as army fatigues that served as casual wear for soldiers — eventually transcended the battlefield and found a place as a staple in urban fashion.
Military camo print rose in popularity around the 80s when it entered mainstream media thanks to hunters and campaigns overseas. “Camo” or army fatigue has been seen on style icons like Kanye West, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. Whether it’s an oversized jacket that brings style and comfort or pants that will standout, there’s a variety of ways to rock the print that goes with anything and enhances everything.
Camo print can be worn a variety of ways. Here’s three stylish ways to wear the print. Get into it below!
3 Ways To Rock Camo Print was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Camo Jacket
Make a simple camouflage fashion statement by rocking an camoflauge jacket. These jackets have morphed into a neutral piece that can go with almost any look you throw on. You can dress an army fatigue jacket up or down. You can also find these jackets with famous sayings and affirmations written on the back which absolutely takes the look up a notch. Throw on your favorite fall boots, a monochrome get-up underneath the jacket, your favorite bag, and call it a stylish day!
2. Army Fatigue Pants
What’s cooler than some camoflauge pants?! There are a million ways to rock these babies, but we are swooning over how Porscha paired hers with an olive green blazer. Since army fatigue pants are casual, do as Porscha did and pair some heels with them to give it a jazzy look.
3. Army Fatigue Jumper
Got an army fatigue jumper? If not, you better get you one! This hot piece is super versatile. Leilani gave her army fatigue a boost by adding an orange kimono to the mix. She kept it casual and comfortable with a fitted cap and matching sneakers. This look can be easily transformed into a dressier one just by adding some nude colored pumps. However, the olive green tennis shoes complemented this ensemble perfectly.