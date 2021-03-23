3 Ways To Style Your Mom Jeans This Spring

The 80’s and 90’s era birthed some of the most memorable fashion trends. I never realized just how much fashion repeats itself until I fell in love with my first pair of mom jeans. I was intrigued by the fact that I could still make a pair of shapeless jeans look sexy.
With the spring season on our heels, I thought about all the ways I could spruce up my current wardrobe. After mulling through my closet, I came across a pair of mom jeans that I purchased a few years ago. Because there are so many bomb ways to style the staple wardrobe piece, I decided to reach out to two of my favorite influencers to see how they style their mom jeans.
I linked up with CeeJaye Iman, a plus size model, influencer, and entrepreneur residing in Chicago, Il; and Kara Johnson, a plus size model, influencer, and beauty guru from Long Island, New York. Together, we took our mom jeans and added our individual flare. If you’ve ever been interested in the trend, but you’re not too sure how to style them, take a look at 3 ways to rock mom jeans, as told by CeeJaye, Marsha, and Kara.
1. MOM JEANS, AS TOLD BY KARA, MARSHA, AND CEEJAYESource:Ambitious Shooters
There are so many ways to wear mom jeans. Apparently the most popular way is to pair them with a crop top! While the only requirement for our ‘3 Ways to Style Mom Jeans’ meetup was to actually wear mom jeans, we all had the same idea of rockin’ them with crop tops. Still, we were able to offer diverse looks based on our individual styles.
2. CEEJAYE IMANSource:Ambitious Shooters
3. MARSHA B.Source:Ambitious Shooters
A few weeks ago I pulled out my mom jeans and wore them with a denim top. Denim on denim is one of my favorite looks, so its always fun for me to think of different ways to execute my theme. When I noticed an overwhelming response to my jeans, I decided they needed to be worn again.
I wanted to give a modern-day version of a very 80’s look, so I dressed my mom jeans up with an animal print sports bra and matched them with animal print pumps. I completed the look with classic red lips. I loved the shapelessness of the mom jeans because of the contrast it provides with the sports bra. I also love anything that will hide my butt.
My jeans are from ASOS, and the shoes and sports bra are from Amazon. You can follow my style diary on Instagram.
4. KARA JOHNSONSource:Ambitious Shooters
When mom jeans became a trend, I knew I needed a couple pairs. I remember when the only denim choices were ‘straight’ and ‘boot cut’. It’s the options for me… I paired this look with a sage green granddad blazer because the color is so spring and I love the heavyweight and luxe feel. I added a black crop top and Doc Marten’s for a touch of edge. Chic with a touch of edge – definitely my aesthetic!
My mom jeans are from Target, my blazer, belt, and crop top are from ASOS Curve, and my boots are Doc Marten. You can keep up with Kara’s style diary on Instagram.