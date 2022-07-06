LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy 44th birthday to our favorite twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry! Since the 1990s, these two beauties have been the epitome of cool, setting trends on and off camera and making us all wish we had a twin ourselves!

From the first time we were introduced to this gorgeous duo on Sister Sister to watching them grow into beautiful women and having families of their own, we’ve loved them every step of the way! And now, as these beauties celebrate their special birthday today, we can’t help but reminisce on all of the major style moments they’ve given us in their decades long career! From their flower bucket hats to their straight bobs and everything in between, check out 4 times Tia and Tamera gave us twin style goals!

4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com