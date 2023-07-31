Listen Live
Style & Fashion

5 Ari Fletcher Looks We Love

Published on July 31, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chance the Rapper Celebrates His Birthday

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Ariana “Ari” Fletcher is applying pressure on Instagram. Again. This week the social media businesswoman and bombshell stepped out in a little black dress with multicolored rhinestone fringe and matching earrings. The look is sexy, fun, and flirty. And we want it now.

The social media maven, whose social handles are named in honor of her late brother, is known to bring looks on the Internet. Her style is unapologetically sexy. Ari’s outfits often accentuate her curves and tiny waist while showing her personality and playful side.

This newest look is no different. Posted on Instagram, the short reel features the Chicago-native twirling in a cute short mini dress. Every sashay shows an asymmetrical hem of rhinestone fringe swaying back and forth and a sparkly rhinestone bra top. Her hair is in a half-up, half-down style with black curls cascading down her back.

From Influencer To Mogul

Macro Influencer Ariana Fletcher Launches All-Inclusive Beauty Brand REMEDY BY ARI.

Source: Chad Lawson & SK Visions / Chad Lawson & SK Visions


While Ari steps on necks with her style, she also does the same in business. Ariana has been open about her goals of moving from social media to social capital.

According to Forbes, Ariana has grown her Instagram platform to nearly 6 M followers since 2014. She also has a growing YouTube page with more than 560K subscribers.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur leverages her brand to build revenue opportunities and partnerships. One, in particular, is REMEDY By Ari. Since launching in 2022, the makeup line has grown with new glosses, liners, eye shadows, and more.

“I’ve always been a glam girl. I was playing in makeup, and it dawned on me while in the midst of my schedule and monetizing my social media account that this is exactly what I want to do. So, I made it a priority to put together a team to bring my vision to life,” Fletcher told Forbes about the brand.

We love to see boss women living out their dreams and looking good while doing it.

See Ari Fletcher’s cute, sassy Instagram look below and other times she stepped out in styled looks we love!

DON’T MISS

Ari Fletcher Launches All-Inclusive Beauty Brand REMEDY BY ARI

5 Ari Fletcher Looks We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. LBD Glamour

Source:Instagram

Nobody wears a little black dress like Ari! Her multi-colored rhinestone look is everything for a night with the girls or a date with your ‘forever plus one.’

2. Vacay Bae

Source:Instagram

This bralette and maxi skirt is “vacay bae” perfection. The colors and print pop against Ari’s melanin skin.

3. Ponytail Princess

Source:Instagram

Pairing two ponytail buns and a patterned set, Ari’s look is playful and fun. Pop out, ‘sis!

4. Houndstooth Hottie

Source:Instagram

Ari paired a body-hugging two-piece cardigan set and a red beret. Its giving us all the haute, Parisian vibes.

5. Doing It In Denim

Source:Instagram

Denim on denim is such a look. We love the distressed jean and cross bralette outfit Ari rocked in this post.

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close