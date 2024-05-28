5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

If you’re quiet enough, you can hear the swimsuits buried in your bottom drawer screaming to come out and play. Summer is here, so it’s time to get your protective styles together and head to your nearest vacation destination. Whether you’re staying local or hopping on a plane for some tropical R&R, having some fly swimwear in your arsenal is as important as packing your sunscreen.
Swimwear has come a long way. Gone are the days of bland one-piece suits that are hardly size-inclusive. Today, designers have prioritized style, comfort, and extended sizing to broaden their reach. And when you add a little melanin to the equation, you get a Black-owned swimsuit brand that caters to a woman’s curves and overall flavor.
Shopping for swimsuits can be overwhelming, especially if you need help figuring out what to look for. Finding a brand that offers variety is key because not everyone is comfortable in a bikini. Sometimes, all you need is a one-piece swimsuit that lifts and conceals in all the right places. But if you’re of the class of women who take their swimwear as seriously as they do their brunch fit, these brands will pique your interest.
Brands are stepping up to the plate with innovative designs that allow you to transition from the beach to dinner or the after party without a hitch. You’ll undoubtedly make a statement with these fun, festive looks, perfect for the summer. From monokinis and cutouts in vibrant prints to cover-ups and matching accessories, we’ve compiled a list of Black-owned swimsuit brands serving sexiness on a sterling silver platter.
1. Nomads Swimwear
Nomads is a luxe, sustainable swim and resort wear line offering sizing from XS to 5X. If you’re looking for bold, bright colors that align with a tropical backdrop, you’ll fall in love with the beautiful patterns and sultry silhouettes. Pair your bikini or one-piece with the matching cover-up to take your bikini or one-piece to the next level. Now you’re brunch-ready!
2. GYV Me Body
GYV Me Body is for the Jetsetter who prefers a little dazzle-dazzle for their swimwear. The size-inclusive brand embraces colors, patterns, and textures into its designs to the extent that you’ll question whether or not you’re wearing a swimsuit. They aim to create a collection of pieces that can be worn interchangeably. With this line, you can pair your swimsuit top with wide-leg pants and head to brunch or dinner.
3. Andrea Iyamah
The Andrea Iyamah brand is for the girlies who prioritize simplicity and elegance in their swimwear. From intricate draping to detailed ruching, this line embodies the feel of a whimsical summertime romance.
4. Matte Collection
The Matte Collection is for the girlies who aren’t afraid to show some skin. Plunging necklines, cutouts, and sheer cover ups are just some of the themes found in this brand. In these swimsuits, you’ll be the talk of the beach – in a good way.
5. Icon Swim
The Icon Swim brand has something for everyone. From string bikinis that accentuate a woman’s curves to monokinis that conceal the areas you want hidden, the brand understands the full range of what a woman wants and needs in a swimsuit.