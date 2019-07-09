5 Celebrity Women Out Here Living Their Best Hot Girl Summer

What does it mean to be having a hot girl summer? Megan Thee Stallion kept it simple, “just being you, just having fun. It’s turning up, driving the boat and not giving a damn about what nobody’s saying.”

And these 5 celebrity women and living their best hot girl summer…

1. Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty Megan Thee Stallion coined the term “hot girl summer” when she dropped the hot bar in a lyric on her popular song “Hot Girl” and she’s been driving the boat, gathering her “hotties,” ever since. Megan is living her best hot girl summer as well, releasing her first album “Fever, “rocking the XXL Freshman cover and becoming everyone’s #WCW. If you see Meg coming with a bottle of Dusse, buckle up and tilt your head back because the caption of the boat is ready to pour!

2. Wendy Williams Source:Getty This unexpected entry into the hot girl summer collective may be a woman of a certain age, but she’s reclaiming her time and respect after dumping her cheating husband Kevin Hunter. Wendy moved on, moved out into her own bachelorette pad and has a rotating door of men she dates while figuring out her new life. Since her breakup she’s rekindled her friendship with Charlamagne, gone on dates with DJ Boof, hung out with Blac Chyna and locked down a date with Master P. Wendy confirmed she is currently dating a doctor.

3. Jordyn Woods Source:Getty Since her liberation from the Kardashians, Jordyn Woods has been booked and busy, launching a collaboration with BooHoo, locking down numerous campaigns and becoming the lead lady in Gunna’s music video. Her episode of “Red Table Talk” is one of the most viewed interviews.

4. La La Anthony Source:Getty La La’s hot girl summer kicked off a little late, but it’s starting off with a bang. The “Power” actress was spotted at Essence Fest living her best life with her girlfriends after rumors broke her husband Carmelo was caught cheating. La La is reportedly in legal talks for a divorce. We’re sure she’s emotionally devastated, but winning over $60,000 at the casino while in NOLA definitely helps the process.