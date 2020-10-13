5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin

If you’re a lipstick lover like we think you are, the welcoming cool weather means it’s time to load up your beauty arsenal with shades that make sense for the season. Fall is all about darker tones, which means that cranberry lipstick is officially a go.

While Black women can effortlessly pull off any shade, there are various hues that will better highlight your melanin. So, if you’re trying to get your collection in order for the fall, it’s only right that you get all the tea on the best lippies from us.

Prepare to step your game all the way up with the best fall lipstick shades to complement your melanin. Whether you love a dark berry shade or like to switch things up with an orange rust offering, we’re giving you all the tea on the seven best lipsticks for brown girls.

Grab your credit and a note pad and get ready to cruise the virtual racks.

