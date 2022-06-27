5 Hairstyles We Loved At The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards brought performances, looks, and hairstyles we love! Off stage, the high fashion couture and cutting-edge hairstyles seen on the red carpet were just as fierce as the dynamic talent on stage. Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the awards show for the second time this year, stunned during the pre-awards-ceremony wearing a sparkly metallic dress designed by Tom Ford. The phenomenal actress tied the look together with a red lip and a slicked-back flowing ponytail that boasted a sleek side part courtesy of celebrity stylist Tym Wallace.
Via e-mail, Wallace told Hello Beautiful that Henson’s sexy and simplistic look was inspired by “timeless beauty with a little of Rihanna.” To achieve the look, the self-proclaimed “hair minister” used 42 inches of Hair So Fab’s straight texture extensions and prepped the hair with a little help from Carol’s Daughter Goddes Strength Devin Leave-In Milk. The luscious conditioner gave Henson’s tresses shine and movement as she posed for cameras on the red carpet. Wallace also used Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Edge Control Smoother to give the Color Of Purple star that laid and slayed finish.
Henson’s flowing main wasn’t the only look we were obsessing over during the red carpet ceremony. Here are a few other stars who were giving major hair glamour during the 2022 BET Awards.
1. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Singer Janelle Monáe shined in a sheer flowing Robert Cavalli dress and a messy high bun that accentuated her chiseled cheekbones.
2. JT of the City GirlsSource:Getty
JT’s effortless side part and bumped ends instantly transported us back to the 90s when R&B stars were known for donning the classic look. The fiery rapper pulled the hairdo off with ease in her plunging V-neck gown.
3. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
P-Valley star Brandee Evans went all-natural to the awards ceremony. Sporting an off-yellow body con dress with glittery embellishments, the actress turned heads in a beautiful fro with a carefully crafted bun placed at the center of her crown.
4. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, served up a multitude of looks on the red carpet in a plunging Black Mônot gown with cutouts. The sultry R&B vocalist completed the ensemble with a flowing half up half down hairstyle using wavy extensions that perfectly camouflaged into her long locks.
5. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin had hair for days on the red carpet at the BET awards. The “Black-ish” alum looked gorgeous in a silver Dolce & Gabbana gown and lazor straight hair parted to perfection down the middle.
6. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty
Eva Marcille wore a gorgeous braided bun to the awards ceremony. Paired with a smokey black eye shadow and natural makeup, the model glowed wearing a Yousef Al Jasmi dress.