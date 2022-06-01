LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Savage X Fenty’s new collection just dropped in time for the beginning of the summer with new, vibrant colors and designs that are sure to add spice to your summer wardrobe.

This season is all about bold statements and colors, and Savage X Fenty definitely got the memo. The popular brand has brought its signature Forever Savage collection back, and we are all for it. This collection features colorful laidback, athleisure looks that can be sported every day. From bralettes to leggings, this drop screams chill.

Also, just in time for those romantic summer nights and carnival season, Savage X Fenty launched its Sweetheart Lace and Carnival Mesh collections. Because of its inclusive styles, the brand has quickly become one of our favorite design houses. They offer basics, menswear, sleepwear, and more. Their bra sizes rang from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies and sleepwear rang from XS–3X/S–XXXL. The prices for their items are between $16.95 – $89.95 USD.

With so many new looks to choose from, we’ve narrowed down five of them that should definitely be added to your fashion resume. Get into them below!

5 Must-Haves From Savage X Fenty’s Latest Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com